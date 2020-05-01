Coronavirus in Hampstead: Appeal for artwork in support of the Royal Free’s staff
PUBLISHED: 13:29 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 01 May 2020
Archant
The Royal Free Hospital has called for children and local artists to send in artwork to brighten up the walls of a corridor leading to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where the most critical coronavirus patients are being treated.
The project is designed to decorate the 23m corridor – which staff walk down at the start and end of every shift – with messages of support, “the brighter and more colourful, the better”.
ICU matron Sinead Hanton said: “We got the inspiration from some lovely messages and pictures left on bags of donated food. The food is so useful for the staff, but it’s the messages and pictures that really move them.”
Budding artists should send their designs to the Royal Free Charity digitally to help to keep the hospital clean.
To contribute, take a photograph of the art, making sure that it fills the camera’s frame, and email it to ArtRFC@oander.co.uk. Include the child’s name and age.
