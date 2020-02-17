Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

PUBLISHED: 08:40 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 17 February 2020

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

All three patients being treated for the coronavirus at the Royal Free Hospital have been discharged.

The NHS announced on Saturday (February 15) all but one of the nine patients in the UK who tested positive for the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital, including those at the Royal Free.

Among the NHS patients discharged are five members of the ski group who were treated at the Royal Free and St Thomas Hospital in Westminster, London.

You may also want to watch:

In a joint statement, the group said they were "feeling well and looking forward to being home".

"All of our group, including the six in other countries, have recovered quickly from the virus having required minimal medical treatment during our time in isolation," they said.

"We understand the virus can be dangerous for some, but we also want to share the important facts of our situation to help reassure people.

"We want to thank everybody who has been involved in our care, in particular the NHS nurses and doctors who have looked after us over the past few days."

Most Read

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

‘We’re on our way back’: Camden Koko pays Valentine’s Day tribute to firefighters who tackled blaze to save historic music venue

Servicemen from London Fire Brigade with Koko owner Olly Bengough (left) and LFB Camden borough commander Simon Tuhill (right). Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

‘We’re on our way back’: Camden Koko pays Valentine’s Day tribute to firefighters who tackled blaze to save historic music venue

Servicemen from London Fire Brigade with Koko owner Olly Bengough (left) and LFB Camden borough commander Simon Tuhill (right). Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spotted: Foxes enjoy morning stretch in Muswell Hill garden

Muswell Hill foxes. Picture: Ruffco.studio

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Ceballos and Pepe star in thumping win

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Arsenal's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United: Superb second half gives Gunners much-needed win

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka (right) during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Mourinho focused on Tottenham, not fifth place fight

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on the bench at Villa Park
Drive 24