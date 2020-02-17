Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

All three patients being treated for the coronavirus at the Royal Free Hospital have been discharged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The NHS announced on Saturday (February 15) all but one of the nine patients in the UK who tested positive for the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital, including those at the Royal Free.

Among the NHS patients discharged are five members of the ski group who were treated at the Royal Free and St Thomas Hospital in Westminster, London.

You may also want to watch:

In a joint statement, the group said they were "feeling well and looking forward to being home".

"All of our group, including the six in other countries, have recovered quickly from the virus having required minimal medical treatment during our time in isolation," they said.

"We understand the virus can be dangerous for some, but we also want to share the important facts of our situation to help reassure people.

"We want to thank everybody who has been involved in our care, in particular the NHS nurses and doctors who have looked after us over the past few days."