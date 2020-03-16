Search

Coronavirus: 22 people in Camden have disease - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

PUBLISHED: 11:20 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 16 March 2020

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

At least 22 people in Camden have coronavirus, the latest Public Health England figures show.

As of March 15, there were 1,391 cases in the UK with 35 deaths from COVID-19.

In Haringey there are 11 people who have contracted coronavirus out of the 270,624 residents who live there (0.004 per cent).

In Barnet there are 25 cases while in Westminster 35 people have been confirmed to have the disease.

This time last week there were two cases in Camden, none in Haringey, four in Barnet and none in Westminster.

PHE advice on coronavirus, its symptoms and how to self-isolate is listed on www.gov.uk.

