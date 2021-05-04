Matt Hancock to give evidence at Infected Blood Inquiry

Published: 5:18 PM May 4, 2021

Matt Hancock is to give evidence at the Infected Blood Inquiry - Credit: PA / Factor VIII

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give evidence at the Infected Blood Inquiry later this month.

He will appear on May 21 and is expected to be asked about the current arrangements for financial support for the individuals and families who have been impacted by the contaminated blood scandal.

Senior NHS civil servants William Vineall and Brendan Brown will give evidence on the same day, while earlier that week the senior health ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also appear.

The support schemes for those affected by the scandal - which saw thousands given blood and blood products containing lethal viruses like Hepatitis C and HIV at hospitals including the Roya Free in the 1970s and 1980s - have been heavily criticised in the past.

But plans to equalise support across the UK and for the appointment of an "independent reviewer" to consider compensation were announced in March.

The inquiry, led by Sir Brian Langstaff, has been examining the circumstances surrounded the contaminated blood scandal since 2018.

You may also want to watch:

In the week of June 7, the inquiry will hear from campaigners, while in July as-yet-unspecified "government witnesses" will appear.