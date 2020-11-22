Christmas cards go online to raise vital funds for charity hospice
PUBLISHED: 14:48 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 22 November 2020
Polly Hancock
St John’s Hospice has brought together the creative talents of one of its patients and a volunteer to produce a new collection of Christmas cards.
They feature a wintry scene of the hospice’s award-winning Chelsea Flower Show garden, painted by volunteer Sarah Wyatt, and artwork depicting festive treats created by one of its day centre patients.
The cards are being sold online while St John’s Hospice charity shops remain closed due to lockdown restrictions.
“With Christmas likely to be very different this year, sending cards to friends and family is a way of keeping in touch when you may not be able to meet, plus you will also be helping our terminally ill patients as the proceeds will go towards the hospice funds which have been severely hit by Covid this year,” said chief executive Caroline Fox.
The hospice, which offers free palliative care to 4,000 terminally ill patients per year, faces a predicted £1.3m deficit, mainly due to the cancellation of many fundraising events and the closure of charity shops. The St John’s Wood High Street site, and its sister shop in Finchley Road, Camden, raise an average £300,000 annually.
The St John’s Hospice Christmas card collection is available online at www.stjohnshospice.org.uk/st-johns-hospice-christmas-cards-2020 priced at £3.50 for a pack of 10. The four designs include a snowy garden, festive treats, a nativity scene chosen by hospice chaplain Father Hugh, and one featuring a dachshund as that was the most popular breed entered into the hospice’s virtual dog show earlier this year.
Donations can be made via www.stjohnshospice.org.uk or by calling 020 7806 4040 and asking for the fundraising team. Every £20 pays for a visit from a bereavement counsellor to support a family member and £50 will pay for three hours of one to one care for a patient.
