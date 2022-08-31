Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Haringey residents welcome campaign launch by Carers First  

Published: 12:14 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM August 31, 2022
Norman and his wife Pearline - Credit: Mike Abrahams

Carers First is rolling out free emergency plan packs exclusively in Haringey for people who care for a relative or friend.

Unpaid carers are being encouraged to make an emergency plan to give them peace of mind, so that even when they can’t be there, the person they look after gets the support they need.

A carer’s emergency can be a period of illness, travel disruption, or an unexpected childcare issue – unavoidable events which can happen at any time. 

The free packs are already receiving a warm response from carers such as Norman, who supports his wife full-time, Pearline.

Like many carers in Haringey, Norman has found it hard to make time to write an emergency plan.

With support from Carers First, Norman has used the plan template to guide him through the process step-by-step. 

Norman, who supports his wife Pearline full-time, has welcomed the free Carers First emergency plan packs - Credit: Mike Abrahams

Norman said: "I support Pearline every day - from morning to evening.

"She wouldn't be able to look after herself on her own at all. If the back door was open, she would go out and wander off - it wouldn't be safe for her." 

These are the sort of details that are important to include in an emergency plan, so that when someone needs to step in at short notice, all the vital information needed is already clearly outlined and close to hand.

This could be medications, dietary requirements, mobility needs or even behavioural concerns. 
 
The emergency plan pack also includes top tips for planning, a pen, stickers, and a handy folder to keep the emergency plan secure.

Additional copies of the plan template can be downloaded from the website. 
 
The emergency plan pack is free and exclusively for carers in the Haringey area.

A limited number are available, so requesting one early is recommended. 
 
To request an emergency plan pack, scan the QR code below.

Scan this QR code to request a Carers First emergency plan pack

Scan this QR code to request a Carers First emergency plan pack - Credit: CARERS FIRST


