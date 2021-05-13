Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the Whittington Hospital

Published: 10:37 AM May 13, 2021

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to Zoe Broadhead, a Critical Care Outreach Sister during a visit to the Whittington Hospital - Credit: PA

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall visited staff at the Whittington Hospital in Archway to mark International Nurses Day.

The Duchess, who is a patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity which funds specialist children's nurses at the hospital, spoke with nurses and patients before helping the hospital's chief nurse Michelle Johnson to plant "Nye Bevan and Roald Dahl roses" in its sensory garden.

She also delivered a handwritten note of thanks to the nurses.

It read: "I very much wanted to take this opportunity to say “a marvellous thank you” to each and every Roald Dahl Nurse across the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Cornwall helps to plant a shrub with Kate Green (right) as she visits the Whittington Hospital's gardens - Credit: PA

“Between you, you support over 21,000 seriously ill children, bringing understanding, comfort and hope to them and to their families.

"Whenever I have the great pleasure of meeting Roald Dahl Specialist Nurses, I am always struck by your kindness, resourcefulness and boundless energy; and never fail to be moved by the stories of the lives you have touched. Thank you for being marvellous.”

Edith Aimiuwu, a Roald Dahl nurse at the Whittington, said: “It was a privilege to be thanked by Her Royal Highness particularly after such a challenging year.

The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with Baroness Julia Neuberger, who chairs Whittington Health NHS Trust - Credit: PA

"Complex blood conditions like sickle cell anaemia have a profound effect on the day to day lives of these children and young people.

"We have worked hard to ensure they could continue to get the care they need, safely but they have had an incredibly tough time during the pandemic and this visit was really special for them.”

Baroness Julia Neuberger, who chairs the Whittington Health NHS Trust, then presented the Duchess with a copy of Slater King’s Whittington Hospital – In the Time of Covid.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets NHS staff during a visit to the Whittington Hospital - Credit: PA

This is a photobook that tells the story of the hospital during the pandemic's early days.

Baroness Neuberger said: “I’m honoured that we are able to mark this year’s International Nurses’ Day with a visit from HRH The Duchess of Cornwall who has been able to meet just some of the fantastic nursing staff that we have here in the hospital and out in the community.”

Ms Johnson added: “We are so delighted that Her Royal Highness was able to personally thank our wonderful nurses and to meet some of our children and their families."

She added that the Roald Dahl nurses were "a lifeline" for families.