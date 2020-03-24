Camden Youth MP: Polls drawing to close to elect borough’s next political spark

The candidates standing for election. Picture: Justin Thomas/Camden Council © 2020 Justin Thomas

Polls are drawing to a close to elect the young parliamentarians of Camden who will influence the borough’s political present and future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Youth MP and two Deputy Youth MPs will be voted in from a shortlist of 14 candidates aged 12 to 17, with the ballot closing on March 27 and the result announced on April 2.

The ambitious candidates have created manifestos and campaign videos around key local issues such as knife crime, climate change and funding cuts.

You may also want to watch:

The winning nominees will help shape local decision-making and also sit nationally in the UK Youth Parliament.

Abdul Hai, Camden Council’s cabinet member for young people and cohesion, said: Our Youth MP and two Deputy Youth MPs are an important voice for young people, raising the profile of issues that matter to the youth of Camden and helping to shape our policies.”

All 11 to 19-year-olds who live, work or go to school in Camden are eligible to vote.

For more information visit www.camdenrise.co.uk/youth-mp-and-deputy-youth-mps.