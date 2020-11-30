Camden Learning Disability Service wins national gong as Camden and Islington NHS Trust says thank you at staff ceremony

The award-winning Camden Learning Disability Team before the pandemic hit. Picture: C&I NHS Trust / Hugh Lohan PMDG Assoociates

The Camden Learning Disability Service has won a prestigious national award.

Run jointly by the Camden and Islington NHS Trust (C&I), Camden Council and the Whittington Health NHS Trust, the service was recognised as the “team of the year: intellectual disability” by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Prof Angela Hassiotis, an honorary consultant psychiatrist at the service said: “We’re delighted to have won this award and we feel it is testament to all the work we’ve carried out across all our professions to support our service users, including reducing the number of acute admissions to our inpatient beds by 85% over the past five years.”

Camden’s health chief Cllr Pat Callaghan added it was “fantastic news”,

C&I also recognised its “stars of the year” at an internal awards ceremony which saw 14 awards handed out, and held a minutes’ silence for Andy Costa, a ward administrator who died of Covid-19 in April. Sally Quinn, C&I’s director of HR said: “Although we weren’t able to celebrate our awards in person like we usually do, the awards were still a chance to have an evening dedicated to saying thank you to our NHS and C&I stars.”