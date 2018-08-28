Search

Camden Law Centre grab windfall to tackle Universal Credit problems from City of London’s charity

PUBLISHED: 14:35 20 December 2018

Sean Canning, director of the Camden Community Law Centre. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden Community Law Centre has welcomed a £136,700 donation from the charitable arm of the City of London Corporation this Christmas. The money forms part of a drive to help London’s law centres tackle the increase in demand caused by the Universal Credit roll-out.

The City Bridge Trust has also donated £185,800 to Islington Law Centre and £101,000 to Southwark Law Centre.

Sean Canning, director of law centre, said: “This grant will enable us to provide much needed advice and representation.

“It will help to mitigate the worse effects of welfare reform and enable people to transform their lives and become more resilient.”

The City of London Corporation is of course the body who manage Hampstead Heath and Highgate Wood.

Alison Gowman, Chair of the city’s City Bridge Trust committee, said: “Our funding for projects offering legal services in Camden, Islington and Southwark will help charities battling an increase in need.”

