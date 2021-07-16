Published: 5:23 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM July 16, 2021

How did your GP surgery score in the 2021 NHS Patient Survey? - Credit: Google Streetview

Almost a third of residents in Camden and Haringey struggle to get through to their GP surgery by telephone, according to an NHS patient survey.

The Ham&High is today publishing a table of 90 GP surgeries, showing how they scored with their patients.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England, sees a questionnaire sent to 2million residents.

This year, approximately 850,000 of them replied.

In the North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) area, which includes Camden and Haringey, just under 23,000 people completed the survey.

You may also want to watch:

Here is how outcomes compared to the national picture.

Overall satisfaction

Nationally, an average of 83 per cent of people said their overall experience of their GP surgery was good.

In the North Central London CCG region, it was 81 per cent.

In Camden and Haringey, 50 out of 90 surgeries scored in line or above the national average.

The number one surgery, located in the London Borough of Camden, was the Museum Practice, near Fitzrovia.

It scored 98 per cent.

A practice spokesperson said the last 15 months had been “extremely challenging”, with staff working “incredibly hard” 12-hour days.

“Many practices, like ours, have moved heaven and earth to ensure people in the local area continued to receive the care they needed during the pandemic,” they said.

“It’s incredibly positive that this is being recognised by patients – even if it is not by Government or policymakers, who must trust practices to lead in a way that benefits their communities most.

"We need the ongoing and collective support of our patients, local and national NHS systems to focus on delivering the right care and managing ongoing need and ever-increasing demand on GP services.”

Four surgeries came in joint second place, each with scores of 94 per cent.

They were the Adelaide Medical Centre in Primrose Hill, the Highgate Group Practice, the Park End Surgery next to Hampstead Heath, and the Queens Avenue Practice in Muswell Hill.

In joint third place, each with 93 per cent, were three more surgeries.

They were the Swiss Cottage Surgery, the Willesden Green Surgery, and the Killick Street Health Centre.

At the other end of the table was Stuart Crescent Medical Practice in Wood Green, with a score of 59 per cent.

In second from last place was the Bridge House Medical Practice in Umfreville Road, Hornsey, with a score of 62 per cent.

Kilburn Park Medical Centre was third from last, with 66 per cent of patients saying their overall experience was good.

Telephone access

Across England, 68 per cent of people said they found it easy to get through to their surgery by telephone.

In the North Central London CCG area, it was also 68 per cent.

In Camden and Haringey, 65 out of 90 GP practices were in line with or better than the national average.

For one surgery – Ridgmount Practice, near the British Museum – 100 per cent of surveyed patients found it easy to get through by telephone.

But at the bottom of the league table was the Somerset Gardens Family Health Centre in Tottenham, where only 40 per cent of patients found it easy to get through.

Just behind it, on 41 per cent, was the Morris House Group Practice, also in Tottenham.

One problem highlighted by the survey was that difficulty making contact with a surgery can deter people from seeking medical help.

Nationally, 11 per cent of people said they had avoided making a GP appointment because they found it too difficult.

In Camden and Haringey, more than a third of surgeries – 36 – were above that national average.

The highest was the Staunton Group Practice in Wood Green, where more than a quarter – 27 per cent – of surveyed patients said they had avoided trying to get an appointment because it was too hard.

Not far behind was the St Philips Medical Centre in Holborn, where a quarter of surveyed patients said they struggled to get through.

Abbey Medical Centre, near St Johns Wood, was on 23 per cent.

Woodlands Medical Practice, in Finchley, scored 22 per cent. Cricklewood Health Centre scored 21 per cent.