Camden Giving thanks donors with artwork after its coronavirus fund raises more than £200,000

Camden Giving has supported the vulnerable during the pandemic. Picture: Sam Lane Photography/Camden Giving Sam Lane Photography

A Camden charity is thanking the “incredible goodwill and kindess” of the borough after it received more than £200,000 from its coronavirus fundraiser.

The charity in Buck Street is taking part in a global day of thanks - Giving Tuesday. Picture: Sam Lane Photography/Camden Giving The charity in Buck Street is taking part in a global day of thanks - Giving Tuesday. Picture: Sam Lane Photography/Camden Giving

Camden Giving, based in Buck Street, has seen its Covid-19 fund - started on March 20 - support 29 grassroots initiatives including ‘happiness hampers’ for low-income families and technology support for the elderly.

On May 5, as part of the global Giving Tuesday event, Camden Giving is thanking more than 120 donors to its coronavirus fund by giving them a piece of artwork by designer Wayne Hemingway.

Natasha Friend, Camden Giving director, said: “Neighbours supporting neighbours at a time of uncertainty is a powerful, inspiring act.

“We want to bring people in Camden together on Giving Tuesday by sharing our gratitude and giving back to them something.”

Camden residents helped decide where and how the proceeds of the fundraiser were distributed.

One of these helpers, Ranya, 18, said: “It becomes even more vital that a community sticks together and stay a community.

“Of course, this becomes harder when we’re all locking ourselves away, but that shouldn’t and doesn’t demean our abilities to help each other out; the money distributed will ensure that the vital work that is being done will still be funded.”

Fore more information on Giving Tusday and the fundraiser visit www.camdengiving.org.uk/givingtuesdaynow