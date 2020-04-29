Camden entrepreneur launches clothes reselling site in aid of the NHS
PUBLISHED: 11:05 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 29 April 2020
Archant
A group of young entrepreneurs are urging everyone to tackle fast fashion with the launch of a new project in aid of the NHS.
Sally Patterson from Camden; Lucy Clumpas, who used to live in Highgate; and their friend Bella Stratton have created Closet19, a website where users can upload unwanted clothes for sale.
However, all the ‘fees’ are donated to NHS Charities Together, formerly the Association of NHS Charities, which is a membership organisation representing more than 230 NHS charities across the UK.
“It’s really easy to feel helpless at the moment, and not know how to help,” said Sally. “I came up with Closet19 as a way for anyone sitting at home to contribute, simply by clearing out their wardrobe.”
She previously launched feminist fashion line ‘She Shirts’ whilst still an undergraduate at the University of Bristol.
That project donates all its profits to charities supporting women, such as Women’s Aid, Smart Works and Bloody Good Period.
Lucy described Closet19 as a “guilt-free way for people across the UK to get their shopping fix”.
View Closet19 at closet-19.sharetribe.com
