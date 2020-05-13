‘This is not party time in our parks’: Camden Council pours cold water on lockdown changes

Hampstead Heath woodland before lockdown. Camden Council has warned crowds cannot return despite a small easing of government restrictions. Picture: Catherine Kontz Archant

Camden Council has warned the loosening of lockdown restrictions around exercise does not mean “party time”.

Following the government’s revised Covid-19 measures on Wednesday (May 13), two people from separate households can now meet outdoors, such as in the park.

Residents can exercise as many times as they want, with sports such as tennis and golf permitted if completed alone or with one other person.

But Camden’s environment lead Adam Harrison urged caution, saying: “I must stress - this is not party time in our parks.

“We all have a responsibility to take extra care, to recognise we are trying to control this virus to protect the NHS and save lives.

“I therefore urge all Camden residents to practise social distancing when out and about at all times and to show extra consideration for our park staff – taking any litter home with you and complying with the guidelines at all times.”

Cllr Harrison thanked people for following safety measures and allowing parks to stay open during lockdown.

While stressing the continued importance of following the government rules, he acknowledged the easing of exercise restraints would bring physical and mental health benefits, and allow residents to better “escape the four walls of their home”.

For more information on revisions to the lockdown rules click here.