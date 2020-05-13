Search

Advanced search

‘This is not party time in our parks’: Camden Council pours cold water on lockdown changes

PUBLISHED: 15:29 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 13 May 2020

Hampstead Heath woodland before lockdown. Camden Council has warned crowds cannot return despite a small easing of government restrictions. Picture: Catherine Kontz

Hampstead Heath woodland before lockdown. Camden Council has warned crowds cannot return despite a small easing of government restrictions. Picture: Catherine Kontz

Archant

Camden Council has warned the loosening of lockdown restrictions around exercise does not mean “party time”.

Following the government’s revised Covid-19 measures on Wednesday (May 13), two people from separate households can now meet outdoors, such as in the park.

Residents can exercise as many times as they want, with sports such as tennis and golf permitted if completed alone or with one other person.

But Camden’s environment lead Adam Harrison urged caution, saying: “I must stress - this is not party time in our parks.

“We all have a responsibility to take extra care, to recognise we are trying to control this virus to protect the NHS and save lives.

“I therefore urge all Camden residents to practise social distancing when out and about at all times and to show extra consideration for our park staff – taking any litter home with you and complying with the guidelines at all times.”

Cllr Harrison thanked people for following safety measures and allowing parks to stay open during lockdown.

While stressing the continued importance of following the government rules, he acknowledged the easing of exercise restraints would bring physical and mental health benefits, and allow residents to better “escape the four walls of their home”.

For more information on revisions to the lockdown rules click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Royal Free to appear on the BBC in coronavirus special of Hospital

Consultant cardiologist Tim Lockie at Royal Free London. Picture: Daniel Dewsbury

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Royal Free to appear on the BBC in coronavirus special of Hospital

Consultant cardiologist Tim Lockie at Royal Free London. Picture: Daniel Dewsbury

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

FIFA, reading and puzzles having been keeping Spurs youngster Sessegnon busy

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Flyerz Hockey keep members engaged as Sport England’s Club Matters hub expands

Flyerz Hockey members at a Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre

Looking back: Arsenal legend Scott makes last appearance

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Chelsea's Ana Borges battle for the ball during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Strict protocols for Premier League players to return

West Ham United's Mark Noble (centre) during a training session at London Stadium

‘This is not party time in our parks’: Camden Council pours cold water on lockdown changes

Hampstead Heath woodland before lockdown. Camden Council has warned crowds cannot return despite a small easing of government restrictions. Picture: Catherine Kontz
Drive 24