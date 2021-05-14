Clean Air Camden hosting cycling event for Bike Week 2021
- Credit: PA
The Clean Air Camden group are holding a all-ages cycle ride around the borough on May 30.
The event will mark the beginning of Bike Week 2021.
It involves a 22km route around the borough - starting and ending at the organisation's 106 Arlington Road base.
Cyclists will head up into Hampstead and then across the Heath before cutting down through Camden Town, into Bloomsbury, and then returning via Regent's Park.
Due to Covid-19, this isn't a mass-start event, and families and individuals are instead asked to take part in small groups at any time between 10 and 4pm on the day.
Valeria Pensabene, from Clean Air Camden, said: "We are organising the Camden Clean Air Cycle. This is bike ride for the whole community to take part in, regardless of a rider's level, to celebrate cycling, cleaner air, and the borough of Camden."
Coffee shops around the borough are also supporting the initiative and expecting to welcome participants - they include Ginger & White in Hampstead and England's Lane cafe in Belsize.
Getting a ticket for the event entitles participants to an eco-medal. It's £4 for children and £6 for adults, for more information see camdencleanair.org/events/the-camden-clean-air-cycle/
