Charity Covid-19 support ‘not coming quick enough’ for Camden charities who say children are pandemic’s ‘hidden victims’

PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 28 August 2020

Children at the Winch in Swiss Cottage. Picture: The Winch

Charities and community groups in Camden have warned the government that its support for the third sector hasn’t come quickly enough – and discussed how children have been “hidden victims” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The management of the Winch in Swiss Cottage and the Somali Youth Development Resource Centre (SYDRC) have both spoken out over the impact on “social infrastructure” in the borough during lockdown.

Both charities have received emergency support from the grant-giving John Lyon’ Charity – which has set up a London Community Response Fund to help where it can.

The government announced a £750m fund in April to help charitable organisations, but charities don’t believe the money has been distributed quickly enough.

Dr. Lynne Guyton, the charty’s chief exec said that it had heard of “cases of domestic abuse involving sibling attacks, an increase in mental health problems, knife crime and digital exclusion” from its partner organisations over the past few months.

She added: “What we can see is that where there has been real poverty and austerity over the last ten years, Covid-19 has exacerbated that.

“Domestic abuse, knife crime and mental health were all issues before Covid-19, but this has underlined social ills.”

Rashid Iqbal, who runs the Winch told this newspaper there was “disquiet in the social sector” at the speed the government’s support had reached the organisations like it, and said Whitehall needed to “invest in social infrastructure for the long term”.

He added: “Charities of all sizes, serving a range of communities, are also very worried about the risks to critical local, social infrastructure in the new year and as the impact of the pandemic continues to ripple and wash back across the country.”

Meanwhile Yusuf Deerow of the Kentish Town-based Somali Youth Development Resource Centre (SYDRC) said “What Covid-19 has affectively done is highlight the deprivation and structural inequality that was always there and all it’s done is basically aggravated it”.

“There has been funding but it hasn’t trickled down quick enough.”

Dr Guyton also said the government needed to “step up distributing finance within the next four to six weeks or else much needed charities will go under”.

A government spokesperson said it was “providing at pace an unprecedented multi-billion-pound package” to support charities and is committed to “ensuring taxpayers money is spent effectively”. They added that the Coronavirus Community Support Fund (CCSF) had already awarded £97.3m to small and medium charities – and there had also been £200m given to hospices, £76 million to charities that support vulnerable children and those that have suffered domestic abuse, sexual abuse and modern slavery and £20 million to the National Emergencies Trust.

