Search

Advanced search

Local heroes: Camden care provider ‘proud’ of ‘brave’ staff

PUBLISHED: 11:08 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 06 May 2020

Care home staff working during the pandemic. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead

Care home staff working during the pandemic. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead

Archant

A Camden care home says it is “proud” of its staff working around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Camden care provider says it is “proud” of its staff working around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead (BCCH) - along with care operators across the country - have faced enormous challenges to support isolated clients during lockdown.

Staff have been required in some instances to provide emergency care overnight at people’s homes and the care provider is working with the NHS to help free up its hospital beds.

BCCH director George Morris said: “I am so proud of the whole team, they have adapted so quickly and are working extra hard to ensure we are minimising all risk to customer safety and helping to reduce some pressure on our amazing health care service.”

A client’s wife said: “I am so impressed with the resilience and bravery of you carers during these scary times.

“They are unwavering in the support of my husband and continue to impress on a daily basis.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Disadvantaged youngsters get cricket fix from Lord’s Taverners

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

On this day in 1961: Double delight for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspurs right-half captain Danny Blanchflower (left) and centre-forward Bobby Smith gaily trot the FA Cup before the 100,000 crowd at Wembley after Spurs 2-0 victory over Leicester City (Pic: PA)

Album review: Ist Ist – Architecture

Album review: 1st 1st Architecture

Local heroes: Camden care provider ‘proud’ of ‘brave’ staff

Care home staff working during the pandemic. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead

Royal Free to appear on the BBC in coronavirus special of Hospital

Consultant cardiologist Tim Lockie at Royal Free London. Picture: Daniel Dewsbury
Drive 24