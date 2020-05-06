Local heroes: Camden care provider ‘proud’ of ‘brave’ staff

Care home staff working during the pandemic. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead Archant

A Camden care home says it is “proud” of its staff working around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead (BCCH) - along with care operators across the country - have faced enormous challenges to support isolated clients during lockdown.

Staff have been required in some instances to provide emergency care overnight at people’s homes and the care provider is working with the NHS to help free up its hospital beds.

BCCH director George Morris said: “I am so proud of the whole team, they have adapted so quickly and are working extra hard to ensure we are minimising all risk to customer safety and helping to reduce some pressure on our amazing health care service.”

A client’s wife said: “I am so impressed with the resilience and bravery of you carers during these scary times.

“They are unwavering in the support of my husband and continue to impress on a daily basis.”