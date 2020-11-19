Search

Advanced search

Camden care homes create ‘pods’ in their gardens to help family visit relatives

PUBLISHED: 09:30 20 November 2020

Hampstead man Nigel Service, who recently moved into Rathmore House. Picture: Central and Cecil Housing Trust

Hampstead man Nigel Service, who recently moved into Rathmore House. Picture: Central and Cecil Housing Trust

Archant

Two Camden care homes are constructing “pods” in their gardens as they do all they can to help families visit loved ones as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

A 'pod' constructed in the garden of a care home so families can safely visit their loved ones. Picture: Central and Cecil Housing TrustA 'pod' constructed in the garden of a care home so families can safely visit their loved ones. Picture: Central and Cecil Housing Trust

And families who have needed to move relatives into the homes – Rathmore House and Compton Lodge, both in Swiss Cottage – during the pandemic have thanked the Central and Cecil Housing Trust which runs them for helping with the transition, even amid lockdowns and unprecedented difficulties for care homes.

Hampstead woman Lucy Clark spoke of how difficult it had been to decide to move her uncle, Nigel Service, into Rathmore House where her mum already lives.

READ MORE: Church volunteers deliver food parcels in Finchley Road and Frognal

Lucy said she had been impressed by the way staff had managed potential Covid-19 outbreaks.

“I know there have been some well-documented care home ‘horror stories’ during Covid-19, and of course those need to be talked about. But no credit has been given to the hundreds of homes which have looked after residents really well over the pandemic,” she said.

Vivienne, 82, has recently moved into Compton Lodge care home. Picture; Central and CecilVivienne, 82, has recently moved into Compton Lodge care home. Picture; Central and Cecil

You may also want to watch:

“That hasn’t been properly celebrated.” The carers are incredible people. It’s comforting for me to know that my uncle is now there with my mum, in a controlled and safe environment.”

Vivienne, 82, is another new resident, in her case at Compton Lodge – which is where the first “pods” are being built to make things easier for visitors.

Her husband, who did not want his name used, said: “A couple of weeks before the first lockdown, we decided we had to stop the carer and all other outside contact to protect Vivienne, given the spread of the virus. The following months of isolation coincided with Vivienne’s more dramatic deterioration, such that the full responsibility for her care, day and night, was becoming difficult.”

Lucy Clark was happy to find a place for her uncle Nigel Service in the same home as his sister. Picture: Central and Cecil Housing TrustLucy Clark was happy to find a place for her uncle Nigel Service in the same home as his sister. Picture: Central and Cecil Housing Trust

He explained that as his wife’s condition worsened, it became clear a care home was the only option – and she moved into Compton Lodge in September.

Vivienne’s husband said staff had been wonderful and helped her to settle in.

“We were worried about the safety of care homes during the pandemic, but we’ve been put at ease by the connection between Vivienne and the staff,” he added.

With visits confined to outdoors at care homes, the pods being created at Rathmore House and Compton Lodge are expected to be complete in the next few weeks – and health secretary Matt Hancock has also announced he is hoping relatives will be able to enter care homes, after a Covid test, by the end of the year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Women appoint Rehanne Skinner to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros

Tottenham Women manager Karen Hills (Pic: PA)

Camden care homes create ‘pods’ in their gardens to help family visit relatives

Hampstead man Nigel Service, who recently moved into Rathmore House. Picture: Central and Cecil Housing Trust

Government is clear that communities must be consulted on schemes like the Haverstock Hill cycle lanes

Cllr Oliver Cooper says that residents need to have their say on the Haverstock Hill cycle lanes.

Wingate boss Knight insists he must make sure his squad maintain form in lockdown

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Saracens six to start for England against Ireland

England's Jonathan Joseph, Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London