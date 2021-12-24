Camden-based Ollie Pulsford will be working for the London Ambulance Service on Christmas Day - Credit: London Ambulance Service

A Camden ambulance worker will be saving lives on December 25 for the fifth Christmas in 10 years.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) fleet multi-skilled technician Ollie Pulsford is one of around 1,900 people across the service set to work on Christmas Day this year.

Ollie, who carries out ambulance maintenance and repairs, said: “I love knowing that every time I work on a vehicle and release it back to our crews, that vehicle could potentially help save a life."

When he isn’t working over Christmas, Ollie often celebrates with his wife and son, visiting family for Christmas dinner.

This year, however, he says he will be doing his best to fix the frontline vehicles – as well as keep crew morale up.

“Please remember, if it wasn't for the workshops and operations support, vehicle cleaning and preparation, administration, cleaners, logistics, IT, and so on, the service would not work," he added.

“London Ambulance Service is a machine, and each and every one of us play a vital role in keeping that machine going.”

Volunteers, including Emergency Responders (ERs), will also be working across the festive period.

ERs are London Ambulance Service-trained volunteers who attend a range of emergency calls in service uniform and in blue-light response cars.

During the pandemic, they have also given their time on ambulances.

LAS chief executive Daniel Elkeles thanked his team for their hard work.

He said: “Our staff and volunteers are there for Londoners who need us, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“They are an absolute credit to London Ambulance Service and to our city, and I would like to say a big thank you to each and every one of them for everything they are doing, not just at Christmas but every other day of the year.”

The service is reminding people to go to NHS111 online for urgent medical help when it’s not an emergency, and to drink responsibly this Christmas.