NW3 osteopaths celebrate two years of giving free massages to rough sleepers at charity's winter shelter
PUBLISHED: 15:12 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 18 February 2020
Archant
Students from the NW3-based British College of Osteopathic Medicine (BCOM) are celebrating two years of working with the C4WS Homeless Project to give free massages to users of the charity's winter shelter.
BCOM, based in Finchley Road encourages its students to take part in community projects, and every other Tuesday the team heads down to the C4WS night shelter in order to help rough sleepers who may have joint or muscular problems exacerbated by a lack of regular housing and often having to carry heavy bags.
Seon Rice-Lupin, a student at BCOM, added: "By providing massage therapy to shelter guests, my understanding of the struggles faced by people with no permanent address has been increased."
Nikki Barnett, Project Manager at C4WS Homeless Project said: "We believe this therapy is an important part of improving the wellbeing of our guests and fits in with us trying to assist our guests in a holistic way."
Last month local MP Tulip Siddiq visited BCOM too. The recently re-elected MP said she was "delighted to to try some 'hands on' learning" herself.