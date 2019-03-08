How to get focused and get fit with the right workout environment

Learn to "fight your own fight" at Movin London's high intensity interval training fitness studio that is just a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Photo credit: ChristopherJon.co.uk/Chris Carillo CHRISTOPHERJON.CO.UK

In a blacked-out room, illuminated by vibrant LED lighting, equipped with a top of the range sound system and closed off from the outside world is the ideal setting for you to focus on working out. Movin London is a circuit based high-intensity interval training studio only a few minutes walk from Camden Town underground station. Co-founder Craig Eleftheriou explains how you can find the best work out routine for you and how the right environment will help you get the best from your training.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The co-founders of Movin London wanted to create an upscale facility that blends euphoric classes with a highly social setting. Photo by Jarek Duk Photography / Jarek Duk. The co-founders of Movin London wanted to create an upscale facility that blends euphoric classes with a highly social setting. Photo by Jarek Duk Photography / Jarek Duk.

How does HIIT fitness training work?

"Workout intensity is key but it needs to have that personal touch. We have taken on some of London's best trainers whose job it is to encourage individuals to focus on their workout, and nobody else's" said Craig. HIIT training involves exercising for short but intense periods. You can then rest for a short time between. This form of training helps to build strength, burn calories and improve cardiovascular fitness in the same workout. All classes on offer at Movin London are circuit based. Members use various exercise stations and training methods, so they can target different muscle groups.

Creating the right environment for your workout

The studio's layout helps you concentrate on your exercise and avoid feeling watched by others. "Fight your own fight is our motto. We want members to focus only on their workout and have designed the studio exactly to help them do this. The night-club like setting is the ideal backdrop to get people in the zone for working out," said Craig. The darkness helps cut off distractions so you can concentrate on the music and your trainer. They can help motivate to get the best from your workout results. Movin London is a fully equipped facility with advanced training equipment, showers, changing rooms and a relaxing café area. An important part of a working out is also relaxing afterwards, to help muscles cool down and rest. "We wanted to create a luxurious environment for users to unwind in after an intense class. Being a local lad I wanted to create a fun, friendly place the whole community can enjoy," Craig added.

Mix of exercises for a well-rounded training session

Movin London offers a choice of classes: upper body and core, lower body and core, full-body, outdoor boot camp and newly introduced stretch and core class. "I wanted to create a concept that incorporates the variety of training techniques I used over the last 25 years doing boxing training. There are no fitter athletes than boxers and a lot of this comes down to the variety and intensity of the training," said Craig. "Our vision was to design a studio that could combine weight training, running, rowing, spinning and boxing all under one roof."

A boutique fitness studio

Co-founders Craig Eleftheriou and Shelley Ran always had the idea to create 'a high- end facility that runs a selection of workout classes for people of all levels.' They aimed to create an upscale facility that blends euphoric classes with a highly social setting. "Members get their heart rates pumping during sessions, but once the class is over it's also a relaxing place to hang out and chat. There's a sense of camaraderie among our users and many people have been coming here since the very first day we opened," enthused Craig. He added: "We appreciate gym enthusiasts don't want to be tied into typical annual 'gym-like' contracts so we offer everything from discounted introductory rates, drop-in classes and pay as you go packs.'

Download the Movin London app from any app store or visit www.movinlondon.co.uk to check out the timetable and book your class now. For any further enquiries give them a call on 0208 037 5816.