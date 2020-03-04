Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson visited the Royal Free Hospital (RFH) on Sunday (March 1) amid the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson met with staff from the infectious diseases team and paid tribute to the doctors and nurses treating patients who have COVID-19, which according to the latest Department of Health figures for the UK currently stands at 51 people.

"On Sunday I visited the high level isolation unit and heard about the measures in place at the RFH to enable patients affected by the virus to be treated safely and effectively.

"I was privileged to meet some of the inspirational NHS staff who are working so hard to protect the public and contain the spread of the virus."

RFH chief executive Caroline Clarke said: "I'm so proud of how hard our staff are working to ensure patients with COVID-19 are safely cared for and this visit will have been a real boost for them."