Masked-up Boris Johnson poses for selfies at Wood Green care centre

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:38 PM November 30, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a selfie visit to Haringey's Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posed for a selfie during a visit to Haringey's Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre - Credit: PA

A masked-up Boris Johnson has been pictured posing for selfies during a visit to Wood Green this morning.

The prime minister - pictured wearing a mask on the day new rules were introduced to combat the Omicron variant - watched patients at the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre receive their Covid-19 booster vaccines today (November 30).

Mr Johnson handed out "reward stickers" to those who had been given their extra vaccination at the Whittington Hospital clinic and elbow bumped staff and patients, rather than shaking hands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets a vaccinator with an elbow bump during a visit to Lordship Lane

Prime minister Boris Johnson greets a vaccinator with an "elbow bump" during a visit to Lordship Lane Primary care Centre in north London - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a patient a reward sticker after receiving a vaccine during a vis

Boris Johnson gave a patient a "reward sticker" after receiving a vaccine - Credit: PA

In the past, the prime minister has been criticised for failing to wear a mask, including on a visit to Hexham Hospital. He has since apologised.

His Wood Green visit coincided with the introduction of new restrictions in England, including face coverings again becoming compulsory in shops and settings such as banks, post offices, hairdressers and public transport. 

The tightened rules were triggered by a number of cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, one of which was detected in Camden.

The prime minister watched patients receive their booster jabs 

The prime minister watched patients receive their booster jabs - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson elbow bumps a patient receiving a vaccine during a visit to Lordship La

Mr Johnson visited Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre in north London to meet staff and see people receiving their booster vaccines - Credit: PA


