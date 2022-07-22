Bluebird Care Highgate and Haringey has received an 'outstanding' rating following its first inspection by the CQC - Credit: Bluebird Care Highgate & Haringey

A care provider in Haringey has passed its first inspection with flying colours.

Bluebird Care Highgate and Haringey received an overall rating of 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors said the service was "exceptionally responsive" and "exceptionally well-led", while rating it 'good' under safety, care and effectiveness.

Bluebird provides care to people living in their own homes.

Inspectors said: "There was value based, visible and effective leadership where the meaning of inclusion of people and staff in the development of the service was visible.

"The service was innovative and proactive with the goal of ensuring people were safe and well cared for.

They found the provider to be "open and honest".

"They were transparent when things went wrong and we saw examples of how lessons were learnt," they said. "For example, team meeting records showed discussions with staff when any issues were raised and these were discussed as learning points."

The report said "not all people received support with their nutritional needs" but where people were at nutritional risk, "food

and fluid charts were made so people's nutritional intake could be monitored".

Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Gina Adamou, visited Bluebird's office in Wood Green to meet some of the team, present certificates of achievement and join in the celebrations.

She said: “This is a remarkable achievement given the challenges brought about by the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic.

"On behalf of everyone in Haringey I’d like to thank the whole team for the amazing work they do to support some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Terina Jones, registered care manager at Bluebird Care Highgate and Haringey, said: “My colleagues and I are delighted that our hard work has been recognised in this way.

"We have all played our part in achieving the highest possible rating with the Care Quality Commission. I am so proud of everyone.”

George Morris, one of the care company's directors, added: “Terina and the entire team have created an exceptionally positive working environment that runs through all the work they do and care they deliver on a day-to-day basis."

He said he was "overjoyed" that the report is "so positive and a real testament to the amazing care and support the team delivers".