Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead won 'Home Care Team of the Year' award at the British Care Awards - Credit: Bluebird

A Hampstead care provider has been recognised for its outstanding work at an awards ceremony.

Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead, a specialist provider of home and live-in care, won two awards at the the national Great British Care Awards in Birmingham, hosted by Kate Garraway.

Staff were named Home Care Team of the Year and Hayley McMeekin, Bluebird Care’s customer supervisor and hospital discharge manager, won the Palliative Care/End of Life Award.

Hayley McMeekin, Bluebird Care’s customer supervisor and hospital discharge manager, here with her daughter Dottie-Mae, won the Palliative Care/End of Life Award - Credit: Bluebird

Bluebird director George Morris said: "Our team is unique; I see how they work on a daily basis which is why they were put forward for these two awards.

"I was proud when they won the regionals but to go on and win both awards at the national finals and be singled out from over 200 applications across the country is incredible.

"Well deserved and I am so pleased the team had some fun in Birmingham at the national finals, as celebrations have been few and far between over the last two years.”

The Great British Care Awards showcase and highlight the fantastic work that homecare assistants carry out across the UK.

Judges praised the team, saying: "A team is a bit like a recipe, it needs to have every ingredient in just the right amount to achieve perfection – this team undoubtedly achieve this on a daily basis.”

The judges said Hayley demonstrated a deep understanding of her role, showed compassion in abundance.

"Her personal experience exhibited that she will always go above and beyond for her colleagues and those in her care, exemplifying everything we would want from those caring for our loved ones,” they said.

Hayley, who has worked for the company for more than two years, said: “It's nice to be recognised for the hard work and dedication I have put into caring for people as they approach their end of life.

"I am still in shock that I have won such an amazing award.”

Bluebird Care was Camden’s first care provider to be awarded an "outstanding" rating by the Care Quality Commission.

The charity offers people living in the borough tailored home care visits from one-hour care sessions through to 24-hour and live-in care.

Help is also available with meal preparation, welfare checks, shopping, social trips, visits to the hospital, and extra support for post-discharge customers.