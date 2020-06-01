Search

Advanced search

How a Belsize Park pub has adapted to weather the coronavirus storm

PUBLISHED: 11:13 01 June 2020

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Belsize Park pub has risen to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic by pivoting operations to takeaway and delivery.

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: ArchantThe Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

The co-owners of The Stag, brothers Jonathan and Andy Perritt, had to react quickly when the lockdown was introduced on March 23 and all but essential public places had to shut.

They introduced a three-branch system which features delivery, off-licence services and takeaway food.

“Immediately we had to get our heads around the situation and ensure the safety of our teams and sustainability of the business during lockdown,” said Jonathan, who took over the pub with his brother in 2008.

“It was a very worrying thing in those initial hours, but as an owner I digested the implications of what was happening and realised that with the exclusions for delivery and takeaway we could refocus.”

Patrons can now order the pub’s expanded menu for delivery or collection and pick up takeaway drinks, including the craft beer popular at The Stag.

This also benefits the small-batch breweries in the supply chain, which are also impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Its roast dinner is proving popular, with customers ordering during the week and collecting on Sunday to enjoy at home.

When customers are collecting items, Jonathan and Andy ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Jonathan added: “Our revenues are hugely down, that is the reality, but it is encouraging to see the number of people who are supporting local businesses which are not open [in the usual sense] but still providing a service with food and drink.

“It is important for a community-focussed business to see if they can still serve customers.”

He said the team have been mapping out future scenarios to help weather the pandemic.

“We would like to be open properly, and are looking forward to getting clarity on when and how that will happen,” Jonathan added.

The Stag, which was first opened on Fleet Road in 1874 by George Wadley, is part of the London Pubs Ltd group - a family business set up in 2006 which also owns The Mall Tavern in Notting Hill.

Visit the pub’s website at www.thestagnw3.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Sneaking into Hampstead Heath bathing ponds ‘a constant problem’ as Heath bosses urge visitors to be responsible

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton

West Hampstead artist defends ‘divisive’ mural on Thameslink bridge created ‘in memory’ of local bookseller John Henderson

Alketa Xhafa Mripa's mural on West Hampstead's Thameslink bridge features John Henderson. Picture: Through Arts We Rise

‘Sometimes you have to act’: Alexandra Palace Way to close at night following lockdown spike in ‘dangerous driving’

From June 2 Alexandra Palace Way will be closed between 8pm-5am. Picture: Alexandra Palace

How a Belsize Park pub has adapted to weather the coronavirus storm

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Sneaking into Hampstead Heath bathing ponds ‘a constant problem’ as Heath bosses urge visitors to be responsible

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton

West Hampstead artist defends ‘divisive’ mural on Thameslink bridge created ‘in memory’ of local bookseller John Henderson

Alketa Xhafa Mripa's mural on West Hampstead's Thameslink bridge features John Henderson. Picture: Through Arts We Rise

‘Sometimes you have to act’: Alexandra Palace Way to close at night following lockdown spike in ‘dangerous driving’

From June 2 Alexandra Palace Way will be closed between 8pm-5am. Picture: Alexandra Palace

How a Belsize Park pub has adapted to weather the coronavirus storm

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Stenson back at Arsenal after Blackburn loan spell

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Wingate & Finchley turn to crowdfunding in order to get through Covid-19 pandemic

Wingate & Finchley celebrates Luke Ifil's late equaliser against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Martin Addison)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Coronavirus: Championship set for June 20 restart

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Book review: Circles and Square: The Lives and Art of the Hampstead Modernists

Barbara Hepworth and Ben Nicholson with their triplets in the Moholy-Nagy's garden
Drive 24