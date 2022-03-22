Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Royal Free Hospital to feature in BBC documentary

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 2:52 PM March 22, 2022
Doctors in surgery in a hospital

Hospital: Road To Recovery will be broadcast on Thursday, March 24, at 9pm. - Credit: Ryan McNamara

The staff and patients at Royal Free London Hospital are returning to BBC Two this month with an emotional new episode of Hospital.

The one-off episode charts the incredible journeys of patients and the staff who are caring for them as the trust grapples with the challenge of recovery following two years of the pandemic.

Hospital: Road To Recovery will be broadcast on Thursday, March 24, at 9pm - two years after the UK entered its initial lock down and the team behind Hospital were first invited to film inside the Royal Free London.

Poster for Road to Recovery.

Poster for Road to Recovery. - Credit: Ryan McNamara

Among those featured in the episode are 29-year-old dancer Lauren, who has been waiting two years for the vascular procedure she needs to return to the profession she loves, and 43-year-old nurse and mother of two Rebecca who has been diagnosed with a form of pancreatic cancer.

The programme also puts a spotlight on the work of the team running the high level isolation unit at the Royal Free Hospital, when Awa, a patient with Lassa fever, is transferred from another hospital 55 miles away.

