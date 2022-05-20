Caroline Clarke, chief executive of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Jon Spiers, chief executive of the Royal Free Charity, pictured with a large replica banknote featuring Dr Flora Murray. - Credit: Royal Free Charity

A charity auction of a Scottish banknote featuring a former north London doctor has raised £120,000 for the Royal Free Charity.

The new Scottish £100 polymer banknote entered circulation last week (May 9). It depicts medical pioneer and suffragette Dr Flora Murray CBE, who trained as a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Born in Dumfries, Dr Murray qualified as a doctor from the London (Royal Free Hospital) School of Medicine for Women in 1905. She worked as a medical officer and anaesthetist before setting up a series of military hospitals treating wounded soldiers.

The portrait featured on the banknote hangs in the hospital and is part of a collection owned and curated by the Royal Free Charity.

Dr Flora Murray (1869-1923) who trained at the Royal Free Hospital, where her portrait now hangs - Credit: Francis Dodd

To mark the new £100 banknote entering circulation, the Bank of Scotland auctioned off 186 limited edition versions raising a grand total of £241,080. The proceeds will be shared between Mental Health UK and the Royal Free Charity.

Jon Spiers, Royal Free Charity chief executive, said: "We’re very proud that Flora has been recognised in this way, and we’re extremely grateful to the Bank of Scotland for their generous donation.”