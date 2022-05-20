Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Auction of rare banknote raises £120,000 for Royal Free Charity

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 8:19 AM May 20, 2022
Two people in suits holding a large replica banknote featuring Dr Flora Murray.

Caroline Clarke, chief executive of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Jon Spiers, chief executive of the Royal Free Charity, pictured with a large replica banknote featuring Dr Flora Murray. - Credit: Royal Free Charity

A charity auction of a Scottish banknote featuring a former north London doctor has raised £120,000 for the Royal Free Charity.

The new Scottish £100 polymer banknote entered circulation last week (May 9). It depicts medical pioneer and suffragette Dr Flora Murray CBE, who trained as a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Born in Dumfries, Dr Murray qualified as a doctor from the London (Royal Free Hospital) School of Medicine for Women in 1905. She worked as a medical officer and anaesthetist before setting up a series of military hospitals treating wounded soldiers.

The portrait featured on the banknote hangs in the hospital and is part of a collection owned and curated by the Royal Free Charity.

Dodd, Francis; Dr Flora Murray (1869-1923); Royal Free Hospital; http://www.artuk.org/artworks/dr-fl

Dr Flora Murray (1869-1923) who trained at the Royal Free Hospital, where her portrait now hangs - Credit: Francis Dodd

To mark the new £100 banknote entering circulation, the Bank of Scotland auctioned off 186 limited edition versions raising a grand total of £241,080. The proceeds will be shared between Mental Health UK and the Royal Free Charity.

Jon Spiers, Royal Free Charity chief executive, said: "We’re very proud that Flora has been recognised in this way, and we’re extremely grateful to the Bank of Scotland for their generous donation.”

The Royal Free Hospital
Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

