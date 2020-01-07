New Year, new baby? Families welcome newborns on January 1 at the Royal Free

Aman Virji, Hira Diwan, and their newborn son, 'Dash'. Picture: Royal Free Hospital Archant

Eight families were celebrating twice on New Years' Day this year - they welcomed new babies along with the start of 2020 at Hampstead's Royal Free Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cairon Clarke with baby Carter, born on New Year's Day. Picture: Royal Free Hospital Cairon Clarke with baby Carter, born on New Year's Day. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

One of the newborns, so far only known by the nickname Dash, gave his dad Aman Virji quite a challenge - by arriving a week early, and only hours after Aman, 35, returned to the UK from Pakistan.

You may also want to watch:

Dash's mum Hira Dewan, from Colindale, said: "Aman flew home on the 31st, we had something to eat on the way home and I started to feel uncomfortable but didn't think anything of it. Of course later that night I realised the baby was coming so sleep has been in short supply since!"

Carter Ekechi Ngakeh Clarke was another baby who heard the New Year's Eve fireworks and decided he needed to get moving, despite not being expected until January 9.

His dad Cairon, 29, said: "He's a very peaceful baby. Last night I sat in the chair next to Georgia and had him on my chest all night. I'm not complaining - I'm enjoying these special moments."