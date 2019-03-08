Search

Muswell Hill Primary School: Asbestos found in play area

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 13 June 2019

Muswell Hill Primary School playground. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill Primary School playground. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Council is investigating after asbestos was found in two areas at Muswell Hill Primary School.

In a letter to parents, the school said a "small" amount was discovered in woodland space on May 23. Tests to establish how much is present have not yet been completed.

One of the sites was being cleared for use as part of a proposed Forest School initiative, while the other is adjacent to the school's playground.

The council confirmed the discovery was of so-called asbestos containing materials (ACMs). The school has closed off the areas, which include a pond and grassed area.

Initial investigations took place over the half-term break.

The school and Haringey Council are awaiting the results from the tests, and will hold a public meeting later this summer.

Headteacher Mandi Howells has written to parents to inform them about the discovery and reassure them.

She said: "I want to reiterate to you that we are confident it is safe for pupils to remain at the school, and that the relevant precautionary measures have been put in place."

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: "We neither wish to downplay or exaggerate the prospective implications of this incident without first being in possession of the full facts surrounding it."

The council and school said they had been working closely together to monitor the situation and had been in frequent contact with parents, carers, and staff to inform them about developments.

In a joint statement, Ms Howells said: "Over half term, we and Haringey Council have been investigating the woodland area and earth bank at the school following the discovery of a small amount of asbestos-containing materials.

"We would like to assure parents and the community that we are confident it is safe for pupils and staff to remain at the school, and that the right precautionary measures have been put in place."

She said the school would be sharing information as it became available, and would hold a meeting with the school community when more was known.

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following 'disgusting attack' in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella's 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum's release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing 'friend' in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer's appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

