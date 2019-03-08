Search

Archer Academy: Author Anne-Marie Conway’s cheque means new library can be built

PUBLISHED: 15:56 12 April 2019

Local children's author Anne-Marie Conway presents a cheque for £4,400 to Archer Academy for their new library. Picture: Archer Academy.

Archer Academy can break ground on its new library after a local children’s author donated enough to allow work to get going.

On the last day of term before Easter, Anne-Marie Conway handed over a cheque for £4,400 to headteacher Lucy Harrison.

The school has been fundraising for the £150,000 figure, and while the total raised is still only at £132,000, it’s enough to begin work.

Construction on the Beaumont Close site of the upper school, in East Finchley, will be finished in the autumn.

Anne-Marie’s son used to attend the school. The cash came from her new book, Unicorn Girl.

The library campaign was launched by Archer Academy parent Steve McFadden, better known as Albert Square’s Phil Mitchell.

Ms Conway said: “People have really got behind the book and the project and it will be fantastic to watch the building finally going up.”

