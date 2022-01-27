Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead blood cancer charity appoints new trustees

André Langlois

Published: 4:02 PM January 27, 2022
New Anthony Nolan trustees (l-r) Dr Leanne Armitage, Matt Miller and Dr Susan Conroy

New Anthony Nolan trustees (l-r) Dr Leanne Armitage, Matt Miller and Dr Susan Conroy - Credit: Anthony Nolan

A Hampstead charity supporting patients with blood cancer and disorders has appointed three new trustees.

Anthony Nolan, based in Agincourt Road, with a research institute on the site of the Royal Free Hospital, has appointed Dr Leanne Armitage, Dr Susan Conroy and Matt Miller to the board.

Dr Armitage, a junior doctor at Royal Sussex County Hospital and co-founder at The Armitage Foundation, which offers medical outreach programmes to students from under-represented backgrounds, said: "As the youngest trustee on the board, I hope to offer a different perspective. I particularly look forward to supporting the strategy for increasing the number of young males and ethnic minority stem cell donors on the register.”

Dr Conroy is chief executive of pharmaceutical company Therakind, while Mr Miller is chief executive of OneSixOne, a studio which pioneers an inclusive philosophy for the creative industry. 

Mr Miller said: “Blood disorders are something my family has been impacted by, myself, personally, as a carrier of the sickle cell trait. 

"What excites me about joining Anthony Nolan’s mission is the opportunity for my own experience to contribute to saving lives and inspiring lifesaving action within communities, which I regard as a huge honour.”

