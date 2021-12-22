Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Person taken to major trauma centre after Hampstead incident

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:47 PM December 22, 2021
Updated: 2:49 PM December 22, 2021
An air ambulance arrived at Willow Road, Hampstead this afternoon - December 11.

An air ambulance arrived at Willow Road, Hampstead this afternoon - December 11. - Credit: Archant

A person has been taken to a major trauma centre after an air ambulance landed on Hampstead Heath this afternoon.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed crews were called at 12.54pm today - December 22 - to reports of an incident on Willow Road in Hampstead.

The service sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and London's Air Ambulance.

The London Ambulance Service sent crews by road and air to Hampstead

The London Ambulance Service sent crews by road and air - Credit: Archant

A LAS spokesperson said: "We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

Eyewitness Donald, who asked to withhold his surname, said he saw the air ambulance at 1.20pm and it was gone by 1.40pm.

A person was taken to a major trauma centre from Hampstead this afternoon - December 22.

A person was taken to a major trauma centre from Hampstead this afternoon - December 22. - Credit: Archant

