Person taken to major trauma centre after Hampstead incident
Published: 2:47 PM December 22, 2021
Updated: 2:49 PM December 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A person has been taken to a major trauma centre after an air ambulance landed on Hampstead Heath this afternoon.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed crews were called at 12.54pm today - December 22 - to reports of an incident on Willow Road in Hampstead.
The service sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and London's Air Ambulance.
A LAS spokesperson said: "We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."
Eyewitness Donald, who asked to withhold his surname, said he saw the air ambulance at 1.20pm and it was gone by 1.40pm.