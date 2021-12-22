Person taken to major trauma centre after Hampstead incident

An air ambulance arrived at Willow Road, Hampstead this afternoon - December 11. - Credit: Archant

A person has been taken to a major trauma centre after an air ambulance landed on Hampstead Heath this afternoon.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed crews were called at 12.54pm today - December 22 - to reports of an incident on Willow Road in Hampstead.

The service sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and London's Air Ambulance.

The London Ambulance Service sent crews by road and air - Credit: Archant

A LAS spokesperson said: "We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

Eyewitness Donald, who asked to withhold his surname, said he saw the air ambulance at 1.20pm and it was gone by 1.40pm.