David Mitchell: Tributes for Age UK Camden trustee, LGBT+ campaigner and ‘champion of elderly’

PUBLISHED: 14:40 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 17 April 2020

David Mitchell, 89, helped set up LGBT+ charity Open Doors London. Picture: Age UK Camden

Tributes are being paid to a Hampstead ‘champion of the elderly’ who has died from coronavirus.

David Mitchell, 89, was a music teacher and printmaker before becoming a trustee for Age UK Camden.

Married to his husband and partner of 60 years, David Hass, he helped establish LGBT+ charity Opening Doors London (ODL), which was first a men’s support group at Henderson Court.

David’s work saw him selected by the Charity Staff Foundation as national trustee of the year in 2016, and in 2017 he scooped the same honour for Age UK.

Age UK Camden chair Mary Burd said David’s “self-deprecating way” left him “bemused” at these awards, and that she would “terribly miss” her “wonderful” friend’s “warmth, humour, wisdom and kindness”.

She added: “David always had a passionate determination to see that what he believed were the ultimate goals of the charity to provide the very best for older people whoever they were, were achieved in the fairest and most effective way.”

Sue Heiser, ABC Strategic Board, of which David was a member, said, “Generous of spirit, warm and wise, David’s empathy with others ensured valuable contributions to the project which focused on engaging with isolated older people in the borough. I am very sad he has gone from our lives.”

Janet Guthrie, Personalisation Support in Camden chair, said she had the “pleasure and privilege” of working with David - who passed away on April 4 - for more than ten years through his work at Age UK Camden. “David’s experience, wisdom and understanding of people resulted in his outstanding contribution to the charity and allowed me to benefit from the joy of working with him,” Janet said.

Jeffrey Weeks, ODL chair of the trustees, said David was an “early and enthusiastic supporter” of the LGBT+ charity for whom he was a board member, passing on “wise and committed support”.

“After his retirement from the board he remained a warm friend,” Jeffrey said.

“He is a great loss and will be very much missed.”

