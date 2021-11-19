Ainsley Rowe is an unpaid carer for his 92-year-old mum Winnifred - Credit: Ainsley Rowe

A son caring for his 92-year-old mother has praised support services after a "challenging" time during the pandemic.

Ainsley Row has been caring for his mum Winnifred at her home in Warlock Road, Maida Vale, since 2008.

Unpaid carer Ainsley Rowe says he does his best for his 92-year-old mum Winnifred - Credit: Carers Network

But in June great grandmother Winnifred had a bad fall resulting in increased mobility issues and is currently in hospital.

"The pandemic was hard but it is still going on but it's my mother so whatever happens I try and do my best," said Ainsley.

"It doesn't matter how hard it is, from a Christian perspective there's a duty to look after your parents, but it has been hard, she's in her 93rd year."

Following his mum's fall he was introduced to the Carers Network, which supports unpaid carers, where he could access tailored support.

"Carers Network has helped me set up a power of attorney for my mum and apply for attendance allowance.

"Mum’s care package has helped transform our lives and is very helpful."

Winnifred Rowe with son Ainsley and his wife Joy - Credit: Ainsley Rowe

Great grandmother Winnifred has been able to join her faith groups on line which Ainsley said " is a huge comfort to us both".

"There's always a caveat on the type of help you can get. You are too old, or you are too young," said the 71-year-old father-of-one, who is the eldest of Winnifred's six children.

"The pandemic and recent restrictions have made things more challenging, but Carers Network has been a great help with general advice.

"It’s really reassuring to know they are there. I can pop into the office if I need help or always get them on the phone or by email when I need support."

Carers Rights Day this year is on Thursday ( November 25).

To mark the day Carers Network is running a mixture of Covid-secure in-person and online workshops for the local unpaid carers they support to ensure they know their rights.

These will include workshops on health and wellbeing, welfare benefits, how to save money on energy bills and carers’ employment rights.

There will also be a mindfulness session and an online quiz for carers to enjoy.

The in-person workshops will be held at The Beethoven Centre, in Queen’s Park, from 11am-12:30pm and 2pm-3:30pm.

For more information call 020 8960 3033 or email carers@carers-network.org.uk.

http://carers-network.org.uk/