Published: 11:05 AM June 15, 2021

It's all change at two schools in the area - with new headteachers at Harris Academy St John's Wood and Camden School for Girls.

At the latter, the long-serving Elizabeth Kitcatt is retiring after 11 years at the helm at the end of the academic term.

Writing to parents, chair of governors Janet Pope said: "We are so grateful to her for her decades of exemplary service and for her calm leadership in recent months."

The Camden head will be replaced by Kate Law, who is currently head of secondary at George Mitchell School in Leighton.

Ms Pope quoted the new headteacher, saying she was "thrilled" to be appointed.

Along the road in St John's Wood, Samantha Green became the school's new head on June 7. She succeeds Graeme Smith and reports to Nick Soar - the academy trust's executive head across its Tottenham and St John's Wood schools.

She said she was excited to join, adding: "“I will be building on the school’s many strengths and looking forward to as near to a normal school year ahead and putting back in the sorts of the things we have missed being able to do as a school community.”

Camden School for Girls - Credit: Archant