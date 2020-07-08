Search

‘I am so proud’: Headteacher of Highgate’s Channing School steps down

PUBLISHED: 12:42 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 08 July 2020

Barbara Elliott joined Channing from St Albans High School for Girls 15 years ago. Picture: Channing School

Barbara Elliott joined Channing from St Albans High School for Girls 15 years ago. Picture: Channing School

The headteacher of Highgate’s Channing School is retiring this summer.

Barbara Elliott joined the private girls school in 2005 and has since overseen its growth from 550 to nearly 1,000 pupils.

Channing paid tribute to Mrs Elliott as a a “brilliant communicator with an unfailing sense of humour”.

The outgoing head will be replaced by Lindsey Hughes, deputy head of Lady Eleanor Holles School in Hampton.

Mrs Elliott said: “I am so proud of everything we have achieved together at Channing.

“My successor Mrs Lindsey Hughes is taking on the school at a uniquely challenging time for all schools, but I am confident that she will take the opportunity to lead Channing to a very bright, happy and successful future.”

Under Mrs Elliott’s stewardship, Channing has consistently ranked inside the UK’s top 50 private schools and it achieved an ‘excellent’ inspection report in 2015.

Upon retirement, Mrs Elliott will pursue her love of writing, with a novel in the works.

