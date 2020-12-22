Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Haverstock School pupils deliver food and gifts after Christmas fundraiser

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:46 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 3:56 PM December 22, 2020
Haverstock Hill staff and students with Christmas hampers

Haverstock School staff and students with hampers ready to go to local families. From left: Students Oketa Zogi Shala (16), Anisah Rahman (17) administrator Cherrelle Fergus and headteacher James Hadley. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The generous Haverstock School community came together in the last weeks of term before Christmas to deliver hampers, food packages and gifts to families in need.

Pupils and their families helped to raise £4,600 to support families and elderly people who might need a hand after a difficult year. 

Pupils delivered 50 bags of food to local food bans, 65 "treat bags" to elderly people, and 30 luxury hampers to brighten up the days of people otherwise struggling. 

Haverstock School staff Lisa Smith, Jemi Parel, Laura Concallon and Eden Confino helped to pack hampers.

Haverstock School staff Lisa Smith, Jemi Parel, Laura Concallon and Eden Confino helped to pack hampers. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Members of Haverstock School's year 12 bubble help make the boxes which were to contain gifts. 

Members of Haverstock School's year 12 bubble help make the boxes which were to contain gifts. - Credit: Sam Haghighi

Families of year 7s, 8s and 9s were given 140 gift boxes, with another 60 sent to families from Rhyl Primary. 

The enterprising students wrote Christmas cards to send to elderly people and letters of thanks to local key workers. 

Headteacher James Hadley said: "We're proud to have maintained Haverstock School's wonderful 40-year tradition of giving back to our community at Christmas – and to have gone even further this year.

"A huge thank you goes to all our students and to every family who helped."

Staff and students pack handwritten letters for local vulnerable people.

Haverstock School staff and students pack handwritten letters by students that will be sent to residents at local care homes, hospital patients and those at Marie Curie hospice Hampstead. From left, Anisah Rahman, Oketa Zogi Shala, and staff members Stacy Venn, Nina Morris-Evans and Joe Hooton. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Year 12 students at Haverstock School help create gift tags for the deliveries. 

Year 12 students at Haverstock School help create gift tags for the deliveries. - Credit: Sam Haghighi


Hampstead News

