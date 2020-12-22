Gallery
Haverstock School pupils deliver food and gifts after Christmas fundraiser
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The generous Haverstock School community came together in the last weeks of term before Christmas to deliver hampers, food packages and gifts to families in need.
Pupils and their families helped to raise £4,600 to support families and elderly people who might need a hand after a difficult year.
Pupils delivered 50 bags of food to local food bans, 65 "treat bags" to elderly people, and 30 luxury hampers to brighten up the days of people otherwise struggling.
Families of year 7s, 8s and 9s were given 140 gift boxes, with another 60 sent to families from Rhyl Primary.
The enterprising students wrote Christmas cards to send to elderly people and letters of thanks to local key workers.
Headteacher James Hadley said: "We're proud to have maintained Haverstock School's wonderful 40-year tradition of giving back to our community at Christmas – and to have gone even further this year.
"A huge thank you goes to all our students and to every family who helped."
