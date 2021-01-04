'Thoughtless' Haverstock Hill partygoers fined for Covid breach
- Credit: Met Police
A group of 20 “thoughtless” partygoers have been fined for breaking tier 4 Covid rules.
Police have released bodycam footage of revellers inside a restaurant basement in Haverstock Hill on December 27, whose actions they labelled “selfish” and dangerous to public health.
The group was made up of 10 men and 10 women – all of whom were issued fixed penalty notices.
Met Police inspector Alex Hope-Rollinson said: “To date, over 70,000 people in the UK have been lost to coronavirus.
“Breaches of coronavirus regulations such as these are selfish, thoughtless and ultimately put the safety and health of our community at serious risk.
“I implore individuals to make themselves familiar with the Tier 4 rules and absolutely avoid attending any gatherings which are in breach of those rule – it is vital that we work together to avoid overwhelming our NHS in the coming months.”
Police were called to 58 unlicensed parties on New Year’s Eve, with approximately 217 people issued fixed penalty notices.
