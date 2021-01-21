Haverstock Hill cycle lanes order scrapped by Camden Council

Breaking

The town hall said there was a "minor technical error" in the scheme - Credit: André Langlois

Camden Council has U-turned on plans for cycle lanes in Haverstock Hill - saying it is looking at the scheme again.

The town hall confirmed today to the Ham&High the experimental traffic order underpinning the scheme had been withdrawn due to a “minor technical error”.

The decision follows a ruling by the High Court on Wednesday that TfL’s Streetspace guidance – which the Haverstock Hill cycle lane scheme falls under – was unlawful following a challenge by taxi drivers in the High Court.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “When we made the decision on the Haverstock Hill scheme we did so to the published guidance at the time.

“However, since then we have looked again at how we introduce these emergency transport schemes and included further public engagement in the process.

“Due to a minor technical error in the order for the scheme, we are looking at the Haverstock Hill plans again.

“This will allow us to follow the new engagement process, focus on all of our schemes and concentrate on fighting the pandemic without the distraction of the litigation, irrespective of its merits.”

The proposals approved by the council in November – designed to boost local cycling infrastructure – were opposed by local businesses which feared the scheme’s removal of parking would “finish them off”.

The lanes were set to run along both sides of the road between Prince of Wales Road and Pond Street.

The council spokesperson also said: “We have brought in over 100 emergency transport schemes across Camden in response to Covid-19 to make our streets as safe as possible and to encourage walking and cycling.

“We’ve had to do this at unprecedented pace as that’s what the government asked us to do, but despite this pressure, none of our many schemes have been challenged, with the exception of Haverstock Hill.

“These schemes will also make a huge contribution to our efforts to improve air quality in Camden and tackle the climate crisis.”