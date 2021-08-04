Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Haverstock Hill cycle lanes given the green light

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:37 AM August 4, 2021    Updated: 11:02 AM August 4, 2021
Belsize Park signage in Haverstock Hill

Haverstock Hill cycle lanes are coming to Belsize Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

Cycle lanes in Haverstock Hill have been rubber-stamped, with works set to begin this autumn.  

The decision by Camden Council’s cabinet member for transport Cllr Adam Harrison to approve the estimated £541,600 scheme was confirmed on Wednesday (August 4).

The green light was issued after a report by Camden’s director of environment and sustainability recommended the 18-month trial be signed off.  

This was despite more than half of consultation respondents opposing the scheme, which was previously subject to a legal challenge.  

A survey conducted by the town hall showed that 69% of local residents and 78% of businesses disapproved of the plan, which will run through the 1.25km stretch between Prince of Wales Road and Pond Street.

Camden believes the project will boost the borough’s wider transport policies, develop cycling infrastructure, and support travel changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.   

You may also want to watch:

The implementation of the cycle lanes, issued under an experimental traffic order, is set to begin in October.  

The decision for approval is subject to a seven-day call-in period, during which time it could be reviewed by the council again.

Belsize News
Hampstead News

