Camden man in court over fatal stabbing

André Langlois

Published: 11:37 AM January 6, 2021   
Victim Abiola Akerele, who was aged 28.

Victim Abiola Akerele, who was aged 28. - Credit: Met Police

 A Camden man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, is one of four men charged with the killing of Abiola Akerele in Newham. 

His co-defendants are Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18 , of Abbots Road, East Ham; Saeed Farouk, 21, of Macaulay Road, East Ham; and Junaid Sulaiman, 20, of Prince Regent Lane, Newham.

They appeared for a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday and will next appear at the same court on March 23.

Police were called just before 3.20pm on Tuesday, December 29 to reports of an assault in Stondon Walk, East Ham. Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service, and the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem established he died as a result of a stab injury to the heart.

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on Friday, 1 January on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until a date at the end of January.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows anything about what happened is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

