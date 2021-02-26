Highgate's Harington Scheme donates clothes to families and hostels

Published: 11:15 AM February 26, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM February 26, 2021

A Highgate charity is donating clothes to local families to help keep them warm for the rest of winter.

The Harington Scheme, based in Cholmeley Park, has taken unused stock from its closed charity shops in Highgate and Hornsey to support residents from Haringey and Camden in greatest need during the pandemic.

The winter clothes campaign forms part of the charity’s fundraiser to support its vital work helping provide young people who have learning difficulties or disabilities with life skills and vocational training.

The Harington has faced monthly losses of £20,000 since its charity shops shut in December, amid the national Covid lockdown.

Trustee Jo Sheehan, who kickstarted the campaign before Christmas, told the Ham&High: “I think for all of us Covid has highlighted how hard it is for many families.

“It's just really tough at the moment for a lot of people, so this campaign is doing something good with stock that is just sitting there and that should be used.

The bags of clothes distributed to local families and hostels - Credit: Harington

“This is all about raising awareness for the Harington, raising funds for the charity, and doing something good during the pandemic, because we recognise that it has affected everybody.”

Clothes have been given to St Mungo’s, Muswell Hill's men’s hostel, Barnet’s homeless and refugee centre, and West Hampstead Women’s Centre.

Donations have also been made to Highgate Newtown Centre (HNCC), with which the Harington enjoys a strong local relationship. The charity’s students have been taken on by HNCC for work experience and placements.

As with other organisations across the country, the Harington has had to furlough staff but it has continued to deliver its training programme, and its employability hub in Hornsey.

However, speaking prior to the prime minister’s announcement on the easing of Covid restrictions, Jo said the charity had faced great uncertainty over when it could return to “normal” and restart its full programme of learning, some of which has moved online.

The charity’s training for young people cuts across gardening, horticulture, retail and employability.

To donate to the Harington’s winter clothes campaign visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/harington-community-clothing-campaign?invite=true