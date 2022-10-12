Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council, with residents at Hornsey Central Café for the launch of Haringey Warm Welcome - Credit: Haringey Council

Councils across north London are putting measures in place to provide respite to residents this winter as the cost-of-living emergency bites.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council, met residents at Hornsey Central Café on Monday (October 10) to help launch Haringey Warm Welcome – a network of inclusive spaces across the borough where residents can grab a cup of tea and keep warm.

The council is a partner in the initiative, helping local businesses, community groups, and places of worship set up their own warm welcome spaces.

The spaces provide a warm place for residents to go, meet new people, and take part in activities.

Cllr Peray Ahmet added: “What’s great about the Haringey Warm Welcome initiative is the pay it forward scheme. In some spaces residents can pick up a free food or drink item thanks to other residents paying for these in advance and leaving a voucher for someone else to use.

“Within Haringey, people and communities have always come together in extraordinary ways to help each other in times of need, and this is a perfect example of them doing just that. Within an hour or so of launching we already had over £30 worth of pay-it-forward donations in just one location.

“It really shows the importance of us all coming together to make a difference.”

The council continues to offer ongoing financial support campaign through its Haringey Here to Help campaign, launched in 2020 to help with soaring energy and food costs.

Camden Council is also creating "warm welcome spaces" in libraries, council buildings and voluntary sector organisations across the borough.

Councillor Georgia Gould, leader of the council, said: “We know this winter is expected to be one of the toughest many will face, and we’re really concerned about the impact this will have on our communities.

“It should not be the case that so many residents have been left unable to heat their homes and we continue to call for the government to act.

"We are determined to do all we can to support people in Camden through our £2 million fund to help residents with the cost of living and our warm welcome spaces.”