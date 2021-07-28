Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Sponsor a tree! Haringey joins charity scheme to boost greenery

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:35 PM July 28, 2021   
A family plant a tree

Families are encouraged to sponsor trees in their streets by Haringey Council's partnership with - Credit: Rebecca Challis Photography

Haringey Council has signed up with an innovative non-profit to help people support the planting of more trees in the borough.

The town hall has joined with the Trees for Streets organisation to set up a scheme whereby tree-loving locals can either pay to sponsor a tree in their street, or to sponsor a "celebration tree" in one of the borough's parks. 

It will cost £200 to sponsor a street tree if you are able to water it yourself, and £50 more should you want the council to do that for you. 

And to pay for a tree in one of parks it's also £250. 

Thursday 27th May 2021. Haringey Council AGM. Photo: David Mirzoeff

Cllr Mike Hakata is a big fan of the plan to increase tree cover - Credit: David Mirzoeff

Cllr Mike Hakata, the town hall's deputy leader and environment chief, said: “Haringey is one of the greenest boroughs in London, and we’re proud to count Alexandra Park and Finsbury Park among our green, open spaces.

“But our streets need more tree cover, and that’s what this project is all about - greening our streets to improve air quality and improve our health and wellbeing, making our neighbourhoods better for everyone who lives here.”

For more information and to sponsor a tree, visit sponsor.treesforstreets.org/provider/haringey-council

People living in Haringey are encouraged to sponsor trees to increase local greenery

People living in Haringey are encouraged to sponsor trees to increase local greenery - Credit: Rebecca Challis Photography

Trees
Haringey News

