Pupils from at least four schools in Haringey west self-isolate after Covid-19 cases

PUBLISHED: 14:27 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 01 October 2020

Students and staff affected are self-isolating at home. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Students and staff affected are self-isolating at home. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Students from at least four schools in the west of Haringey have been self-isolating with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

Pupils from Highgate Wood, Campsbourne primary, Coldfall primary, and Alexandra Park School have all self-isolated in recent weeks, following government guidance.

Haringey Council said it is working closely with schools and parents across the borough by providing risk assessment workshops and improving social distancing through its Streetspace programme.

A full list of schools affected has not been published.

Two pupils have tested positive for coronavirus at Highgate Wood and one at Campsbourne, with students and staff assessed as having come into close contact with them now self-isolating.

One Coldfall pupil’s test was “inconclusive” but after the school discussed the case with the Department for Education it was decided their class should self-isolate.

Schools across the borough have introduced a number of safety measures including additional cleaning, staggered drop-off and pick-up times, one-way systems, and the allocation of pupils to particular ‘bubbles’.

Public health data for the week running to September 27 shows Haringey had a coronavirus case rate of 31 per 100,000 people, up marginally from 30 the previous week.

For the latest schools advice on Covid-19 click here.

READ MORE: Coronavirus case at Alexandra Park School in Haringey sees Year 9 sent home to self-isolate

