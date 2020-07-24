Search

Advanced search

Haringey receives more than £1m for Covid-19 roads changes, but campaigners call for council to do more

PUBLISHED: 17:31 24 July 2020

Haringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point. Picture: Haringey Council

Haringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point. Picture: Haringey Council

Archant

Haringey Council announced it has obtained more than £1m of funding from Transport for London (TfL) towards making the borough’s roads Covid-19 friendly, but campaigners are concerned the projects announced don’t go far enough.

The town hall has secured £1,139,285 – to be topped up with £100,000 from the Department of Transport – which will pay for some of the street widening – including the measures already in place outside of supermarkets in Highgate, Muswell Hill, Crouch End and Hornsey.

Money will also go towards designing a cycle route along Tottenham Lane and widening more of Hornsey High Street.

READ MORE: Muswell Hill Food Bank supports 13 Haringey and Barnet schools with parcel scheme

Primary schools – including Highgate Primary and Rokesly Primary – will see temporary barriers erected to help ease social distancing.

All of London’s local authorities were required to submit bids for funding to TfL – who had just a £30m pot to share but more than £90m-worth of proposals city-wide.

You may also want to watch:

Campaign group Haringey Living Streets welcomed the successful bids, but said:”The schemes which have so far been supported for Haringey by TfL and DfT totalling £1.24 million, will unfortunately not go anywhere near meeting the strategic transport needs identified for the borough during this critical time.”

The group said the council should build infrastructure and seek funding retrospectively – an approach taken by Croydon Council.

The borough unsucessfully proposed local traffic neighbourhoods in Tottenham and Green Lanes – with the Crouch End Neighbhourhood Forum disappointed not to see elements of the now-paused Liveable Crouch End scheme form part of a similar bid in the west of the borough.

The forum’s chair Mark Afford said: “We are disappointed that scarcely any of TfL’s millions will find the way to Crouch End, though it may be that a small amount from other pots may yet.”

A TfL spokesperson emphasised that just because a project hadn’t been funded did not mean it would not receive money as more becomes available.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, the borough’s environment chief said she was delighted to receive the funding, and added the council was “committed to promoting the safety of our residents, particularly as lockdown eases”.

Responding to Haringey Living Streets, she said the council faced a “big hole in our budget” and added: “We plan to resubmit those [bids] that weren’t successful until we get them funded.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Mustafi to miss FA Cup final

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) gestures during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium

Mourinho confident Tottenham can deliver in transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho instructs his players

Tottenham Women sign Williams

Manchester City Women's Gemma Bonner and Birmingham City Women's Rachel Williams during an FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester

Wray commits as Saracens set date to face Stormers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saracens' Jackson Wray celebrates with the trophy after the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park

Arsenal to meet Tottenham as Women’s FA Cup restarts

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019