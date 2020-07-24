Haringey receives more than £1m for Covid-19 roads changes, but campaigners call for council to do more

Haringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point. Picture: Haringey Council Archant

Haringey Council announced it has obtained more than £1m of funding from Transport for London (TfL) towards making the borough’s roads Covid-19 friendly, but campaigners are concerned the projects announced don’t go far enough.

The town hall has secured £1,139,285 – to be topped up with £100,000 from the Department of Transport – which will pay for some of the street widening – including the measures already in place outside of supermarkets in Highgate, Muswell Hill, Crouch End and Hornsey.

Money will also go towards designing a cycle route along Tottenham Lane and widening more of Hornsey High Street.

Primary schools – including Highgate Primary and Rokesly Primary – will see temporary barriers erected to help ease social distancing.

All of London’s local authorities were required to submit bids for funding to TfL – who had just a £30m pot to share but more than £90m-worth of proposals city-wide.

Campaign group Haringey Living Streets welcomed the successful bids, but said:”The schemes which have so far been supported for Haringey by TfL and DfT totalling £1.24 million, will unfortunately not go anywhere near meeting the strategic transport needs identified for the borough during this critical time.”

The group said the council should build infrastructure and seek funding retrospectively – an approach taken by Croydon Council.

The borough unsucessfully proposed local traffic neighbourhoods in Tottenham and Green Lanes – with the Crouch End Neighbhourhood Forum disappointed not to see elements of the now-paused Liveable Crouch End scheme form part of a similar bid in the west of the borough.

The forum’s chair Mark Afford said: “We are disappointed that scarcely any of TfL’s millions will find the way to Crouch End, though it may be that a small amount from other pots may yet.”

A TfL spokesperson emphasised that just because a project hadn’t been funded did not mean it would not receive money as more becomes available.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, the borough’s environment chief said she was delighted to receive the funding, and added the council was “committed to promoting the safety of our residents, particularly as lockdown eases”.

Responding to Haringey Living Streets, she said the council faced a “big hole in our budget” and added: “We plan to resubmit those [bids] that weren’t successful until we get them funded.”