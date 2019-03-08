Haringey Police honour long-serving volunteer and Muswell Hill stalwart John Hajdu

The long-serving chair of the Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association has received a police commendation for his work supporting Haringey’s thin blue line.

John Hajdu, who worked in the hospitality industry before a retirement which saw him serving the police as a volunteer and advisor and sitting as a magistrate, said he was “honoured” by the commendation.

John told the Ham&High: “I look back at my work as a volunteer with the police with pride and satisfaction.”

As a police volunteer John chaired his local ward's inaugural Safer Neighbourhood Panel for a decade from 2006, and also became the first non-police chairperson of the borough commander's Independent Advisory Group in 2007. In the latter capacity he was involved in advising the police during the fallout from the killing of Mark Duggan in 2010.

Supt. Nigel Brookes, who read John's citation, praised his “tremendous support for the Metropolitan Police and the community in Haringey” Speaking at the ceremony last month at Simpson Hall in Hendon which also honoured a number of police officers, Haringey's borough commander Det Ch Supt. Helen Millichap called the ceremony one of her “favourite days in the policing calendar”.