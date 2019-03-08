Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Haringey Police honour long-serving volunteer and Muswell Hill stalwart John Hajdu

PUBLISHED: 12:41 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 25 April 2019

John Hajdu with Det Ch Supt. Helen Millichap receiving his commendation. Picture: Hajdu family

John Hajdu with Det Ch Supt. Helen Millichap receiving his commendation. Picture: Hajdu family

Archant

The long-serving chair of the Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association has received a police commendation for his work supporting Haringey’s thin blue line.

John Hajdu, who worked in the hospitality industry before a retirement which saw him serving the police as a volunteer and advisor and sitting as a magistrate, said he was “honoured” by the commendation.

You may also want to watch:

John told the Ham&High: “I look back at my work as a volunteer with the police with pride and satisfaction.”

As a police volunteer John chaired his local ward's inaugural Safer Neighbourhood Panel for a decade from 2006, and also became the first non-police chairperson of the borough commander's Independent Advisory Group in 2007. In the latter capacity he was involved in advising the police during the fallout from the killing of Mark Duggan in 2010.

Supt. Nigel Brookes, who read John's citation, praised his “tremendous support for the Metropolitan Police and the community in Haringey” Speaking at the ceremony last month at Simpson Hall in Hendon which also honoured a number of police officers, Haringey's borough commander Det Ch Supt. Helen Millichap called the ceremony one of her “favourite days in the policing calendar”.

Most Read

Highgate ‘vampire hunter’ dies half a century after supernatural panic gripped community

David Farrant, President of the British Psychic and Occult Society, brought a claim against multi-million pound landlords and property developers ”Happy Homes”, over the theft of an antique cabinet he claims was stolen from his home in Muswell Hill Road.

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Highgate ‘vampire hunter’ dies half a century after supernatural panic gripped community

David Farrant, President of the British Psychic and Occult Society, brought a claim against multi-million pound landlords and property developers ”Happy Homes”, over the theft of an antique cabinet he claims was stolen from his home in Muswell Hill Road.

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Janssen ‘part of the team’ for this season at least

Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen (left) comes on for the substituted Lucas Moura towards the end of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Wingate almost safe, but may still need final-day win

Action from Wingate's clash with Margate (pic Little James Photography)

Editor’s comment: Why I back the climate campaign

An Extinction Rebellion's climate change protest location in central London. Photo: ANNA MUNRO

Hughton: Tottenham’s new home is the most incredible stadium

General view of the Brighton and Hove Albion players warming up before the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

FIH Pro League Hockey: Germany 2 Great Britain 0

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists