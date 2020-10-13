Haringey mayor visits Crouch End bakery Dunn’s to mark its 200th birthday
PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 13 October 2020
Archant
Haringey’s new mayor visited Dunn’s bakery in Crouch End to mark its 200th birthday - and was presented with a cake by his former Highgate Wood classmate.
Cllr Adam Jogee was joined at the Broadway bakery on October 10 by Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West and the mayoress of Haringey Alison Lawther.
When at school, the Haringey mayor was in the same class as Dunn’s boss and sixth-generation baker Lewis Freeman.
Cllr Jogee (Labour, Hornsey) told the Ham&High: “Dunn’s has become an institution in Crouch End and has played such a major role in serving the local community with freshly baked delights and giving so many young people their first job.
You may also want to watch:
“With Haringey and the rest of the country facing a monumental challenge to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, it is wonderful to see our local businesses helping to raise community spirits - and that’s something we should all celebrate.”
Dunn’s boss Lewis said: “It was an honour to have the mayor come along and support a local business which has been here for 200 years and which provides employment and bread to local people.
“We’ve been through two World Wars and the Spanish Flu. We’ve experienced turbulent times before so we’re confident we’ll get through this tough period again.”
Ms West said: “For the past 200 years Dunn’s has been at the heart of the Crouch End community, offering something for everyone.
“I was delighted to be there with the mayor of Haringey to pass on my congratulations and to wish all the team at Dunn’s a very happy birthday.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.