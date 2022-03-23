Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Tree planted in Crouch End to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:16 AM March 23, 2022
(L-right)  Jude Lewis ,George Trollope, and Teddy Trollope with Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee

(L-right) Jude Lewis ,George Trollope, and Teddy Trollope with Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee - Credit: John Oakes

Schoolchildren joined Haringey's mayor to plant a sapling tree in Crouch End to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Cllr Adam Jogee planted a sapling in Priory Park for future generations as part of the nation-wide initiative The Queen's Green Canopy to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne. 

He was helped by Hornsey residents and by St Mary's Infant School pupil Jude Lewis, as well as George Trollope and Teddy Trollope of Coleridge school.

Assembled guests at the event on Sunday included the mayor's consort Alison Lawther, the deputy Lieutenant of Haringey, Captain Peter Baker, representing The Queen, and Friends of Priory Park.

Cllr Jogee said: "I am delighted to plant an oak tree to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

"Hers has been a life of service, and this tree-planting-here in Hornsey is just a small act of thanksgiving for 70 years of dedication to our country and the Commonwealth."

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
Crouch End News
Hornsey News
Haringey News

Don't Miss

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on the plane home from Iran

Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to family in the UK

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Sabita Thanwani

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Sabita Thanwani

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with husband Richard and daughter Gabriella

Nazanin appeals for release of detainee still in Iran

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A tweet by Tulip Siddiq MP about the moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was reunited with Richard and Gabriella

Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunites with husband and daughter after six...

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon