Schoolchildren joined Haringey's mayor to plant a sapling tree in Crouch End to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Cllr Adam Jogee planted a sapling in Priory Park for future generations as part of the nation-wide initiative The Queen's Green Canopy to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.

He was helped by Hornsey residents and by St Mary's Infant School pupil Jude Lewis, as well as George Trollope and Teddy Trollope of Coleridge school.

Assembled guests at the event on Sunday included the mayor's consort Alison Lawther, the deputy Lieutenant of Haringey, Captain Peter Baker, representing The Queen, and Friends of Priory Park.

Cllr Jogee said: "I am delighted to plant an oak tree to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

"Hers has been a life of service, and this tree-planting-here in Hornsey is just a small act of thanksgiving for 70 years of dedication to our country and the Commonwealth."